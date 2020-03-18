black-widow-delay-won’t-shake-up-the-marvel-phase-4-timeline-much

Because the coronavirus outbreak rages on, bringing Hollywood and several other industries to a standstill, the recent news that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next installment, Black Widow, will be delayed indefinitely came only a small amount surprise. It really is now being reported though that delay won’t affect the MCU Phase 4 timeline at all.

In accordance with a source near Marvel, the delayed release of Black Widow won’t alter the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Because of the movie being truly a prequel, there’s less mixed up in whole story that could have a direct impact on future Marvel events. As of at this time, The Falcon and the wintertime Soldier is scheduled release a on Disney+ in August, with The Eternals due in theaters on November 6, accompanied by WandaVision which is released on Disney+ in December of the year.

Probably the most impressive reasons for having the MCU may be the way all the events are intertwined, and Marvel has frequently made comments concerning this element in relation to the continuing future of the MCU. it’s been stated that WandaVision will undoubtedly be closely linked with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and soon-to-be-introduced characters like Ms. Marvel will be jumping between your big and small screen projects. This statement could claim that Black Widow stands alone and will not necessarily have to be released prior to the rest of Phase 4, or it might imply that Disney is confident the movie will undoubtedly be out before this becomes a concern.

Needless to say, it could you need to be that Marvel will push everything back order to support the eventual release of Black Widow. At the moment, the continuing future of the MCU and how things will play out is really a little uncertain amid the coronavirus concerns, no one can be certain exactly what will happen within the next few months. It’s possible that Marvel will have to push the release of more movies and Television shows back, but at this time they remain confident that Phase 4 will continue as Marvel originally intended it to.

Black Widow isn’t the only real movie that Disney has been forced to delay, with famous brands the fantasy epic Mulan and the comic book movie New Mutants also pushed back, in addition to THE GIRL in the Window, and THE NON-PUBLIC History of David Copperfield, with era dates to be announced later.

Black Widow accumulates following the events of Captain America: Civil War back 2016, with Natasha Romanoff finding herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by way of a force which will visit nothing to create her down, Romanoff must cope with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake a long time before she became an Avenger. The movie has been directed by Cate Shortland and stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

The movie was originally scheduled for release on, may 1, 2020, but does not have any release date set up currently. This involves us thanks to Variety.

