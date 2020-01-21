black-panther-is-leaving-netflix-in-march-2020

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita N’Yongo and Michael B. Jordan is leaving Netflix in March 2020 and moving to Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus.

Black Panther is leaving Netflix pretty soon. According to Disney Plus, Black Panther will leave Netflix on March 4, 2020, and it will join Disney Plus on the same day.

That means the last day to stream Black Panther on Netflix in on March 3. The film is one of the highest-grossing movies on Netflix, and it’s easily one of the best movies on the streaming service right now. When Black Panther premiered in February 2018, the film was a huge success commercially and critically. It remains one of the highest-rated MCU movies yet.

If you still haven’t seen this movie on Netflix, you’re running out of time, but you still have a full month and some change to watch the movie.

Black Panther is one of my favorite recent Marvel movies. The whole Wakanda storyline was a breath of fresh air to the MCU, and it drastically shaped the course of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The film tells the story of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, immediately after he becomes the King of Wakana, a nation in Africa with access to incredible technology. When the cousin of T’Challa, N’Jakada, played by Michael B. Jordan, arrives in Wakanda, he challenges T’Challa for the throne.

Check out the trailer below!

Black Panther was released on Netflix in September 2018, and it’s been on the streaming service ever since. It’s a bummer that the film will leave Netflix, but it’s only moving to Disney Plus. Many subscribers have access to Disney Plus, so this should really be no problem.

The film was always leaving Netflix in March 2020, regardless of Disney launching Disney Plus and ending its deal with Netflix a year early. Black Panther will likely return to Netflix in several years, as per the language of the streaming deal.

Black Panther 2 is also in the works. At the time of publishing, it’s slated for a May 2022 release.

Will you be watching the movie again before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments section!