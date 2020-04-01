black-panther-2:-release-date,-plot-and-cast.-latest-updates-about-the-upcoming-movie!

Black Panther is the eighteenth number movie in MCU universe and is as successful as the others, if not the most. The film has been both critically and commercially successful just like other MCU films, but what makes Black Panther exceptional is the cultural aspects of it.

The film made a debut in the year 2019, February in the United States. After the immense success of the first movie, the film has been making news about coming back for its sequel, Black Panther 2.

Black Panther 2 Release date

After the release of Black Panther, the producer said that there is yet too many stories to tell about Black Panther. Producer Kevin Feige talks about wanting director of the film, Ryan Coogler, for the sequel. Coogler also seemed interested in the potential sequel and mentioned how he wished to see T’Challa would grow as a king since his reign only began by the end of the film.

In 2018 October, Coogler has signed a deal of writing and directing the sequel but showed quite a bit of pressured to keep up to the first film, which received immense popularity. However, he has now decided to focus on making the sequel about something meaningful.

By July 2019, producer Feige has announced that the film is in development, and now we even have a release date, which is two years from now, May 6th, 2022. Fans are very excited and happy to wait!

The cast of Black Panther 2

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan as N’Jadaka / Erik

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Forest Whitaker as Zuri

Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue

The plot of Black Panther 2

Fans are talking and discussing all types of Black Panther 2 theories, which as entirely plausible and exciting. Some believe that the story will introduce new villains for T’Challa to fight since they killed both the villains in the first movie. Some have also been speculating an even insane theory where there will be Wakanda Vs. Atlantis, since they believe it was heavily foreshadowed in Avengers: Endgame.