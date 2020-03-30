Black Noir will return in a major role in Boys season 2! And here is why the fans need to be excited about it. Check it out.

The Boys is an American superhero web television series which is developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon. It is based on the comic book by the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series premiered on 26th of July,2019. The series was also renewed for a second season by Amazon before the release.

At the C2E2 2020 panel, few of The Boys lead cast members talked about their show. A fan asked them about Black Noir and what can be expected. Karl Urban, plays Billy Butcher, responded by saying,”It is so good. [Black Noir’s] thread very well through the whole series and culminates in some diabolical action which I can’t get too specific about at this point, and you may even find out what his Kryptonite is.” Fans are going to enjoy what will happen next in the shown.

After this Anthony Starr, plays homelander, continued by saying, “He’s right. Black Noir, I think of all the characters from Season 2, I think they probably wrote to him the strongest in Season 2 in my opinion. Black Noir is like a fing force in Season 2.”

At the end Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, stated that Black Noir will be terrifying in the show. If you have read the comics then you must know what is going to happen next. Those who didn’t and are relying on the show, they will have to wait for a few months to watch the second season. The official trailer of the second season has already been released in December last year. You can check it out on YouTube.

If you haven’t seen the show the you can check it out on Amazon Prime Video. It has received high ratings from critics.