black-mirror-season-6-will-be-released-soon.-know-about-the-cast,-plot-and-other-details

Can you believe that it has almost been a whole year since we got the three episodes in season 5 of Black Mirror? Time has flown by and its definitely time to dictate and find out any new surrounding season 6 of the show. Charlie has been relatively quiet on social media, he hasn’t really mentioned Black Mirror.

Right now, the show hasn’t even been renewed for its sixth season, which is very surprising. Considering the success of the show, what we do know is Charlie and James as they are working with Netflix, there might be a new season. But maybe we have to wait a little longer for its 6th season. When looking at the previous release dates and the timing, if we are going to get season 6 in 2020, it might be around October to December time as the previous season was released on Netflix around that time. Considering the fact that shooting, plotting, editing is a bit time taking process and it hasn’t even started yet, it might release next year most probably.

THE PLOT

Black Mirror is known for providing amazing stories that capture its viewers. We saw three new stories in season 5 which took the show back to its old formula. This was well received. It is not easy to create gripping stories that revolve around different characters and individual downfalls. Season 6 might contain six episodes.

Right now, there is no known information about the cast that will be appearing in season 6 of the show. Black Mirror is only getting more and more well known and more respected among its audience and professional in the industry. Hope season 6 will fulfill the expectations of the audience and follow the footsteps of its predecessors.