black-mirror:-season-6-is-in-the-pipeline-but-casting-&-release-date-are-still-under-wraps.-let’s-unravel-the-mystery

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch ,the movie series is directed by David Slade and is scripted by Charlie Brooker. This is a famous science-fictional type anthological movie series.

Till now Black Mirror: Bandersnatch has 5 Seasons released in total. All the five seasons are popular hits with a huge fan following. The reviews for this series are also very positive.

Now a season-6 for Black Mirror has been confirmed by Netflix.

The release date for season 6 is yet to be announced. But it can be expected by the end of 2020. Season-6 is also expected to have six episodes.

Cast

The peculiarity of the series is that each episode is standalone episode, which means that the episodes are not connected to each other. So, it is not a surprise if the numbers of the episodes get changed for the new season.

None of the previous cast members is coming back in Black Mirror, and therfore there won’t be any scheduling issues. Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus, who are super stars are going to be casted in Black Mirror Season 6.

Plot

Black Mirror show has got a strong storyline, which makes the audience captivated till the end. Theme of season 6 will be based on the harmful effects of technology. Many rumors are heard that finally in season 6 it will be shown that every episode till now is connected, and they share the same universe.