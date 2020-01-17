black-cab-driver-was-left-to-starve-himself-to-death-in-hospital

A former black cab driver starved himself to death in hospital after he was allowed to refuse food and drink, an inquest heard.

Frederick Payne, 73, weighed just 6st 4lbs when he died at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, on January 3 last year.

His body mass index was just 13 when a healthy score for a man is between 18 and 24.

A pathologist said Mr Payne, of Redbridge, east London, was ‘cachectic’ when he died – a term describing acute emaciation and muscle wastage usually found in late-stage terminal cancer or Aids patients.

The hospital acknowledged ‘opportunities were missed’ in the treatment of Mr Payne and told his inquest it was in the process of developing a food and drink refusal policy.

His death was due to natural causes, the coroner ruled, but his family felt he ‘could have been saved’.

Essex Coroner’s Court heard that despite Mr Payne’s condition, staff were preparing to discharge him in the days before his death.

In a letter to the hospital after he had died, Mr Payne’s wife of 43 years Laraine said: ‘How did my husband end up looking like a stinking, unshaven and disheveled tramp lying on a hospital floor?’

The inquest heard Mr Payne had previously been admitted to a psychiatric ward, suffered from depression and anxiety and had signs of dementia, but staff at the hospital made the decision that he was rational enough to refuse food.

On certain days, Mr Payne would refuse food and drink, blood tests or a drip, although he would accept them on other days depending on his mood, the inquest heard.

Pathologist Dr Peter Davis said: ‘The patient’s mental capacity was assessed at various times and he was found to have capacity and therefore in a position to refuse anything he chose to refuse in this case, including food.

‘On January 2, he was considered to be fit for discharge.’

Medical staff changed their minds later that same day and decided Mr Payne should be fed by a tube but he died of a heart attack a day later, before it could take place.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded a verdict of death caused by starvation, listing Mr Payne’s achalasia, depression and anxiety as secondary causes.

She said: ‘Frederick Edward Payne died of natural causes complicated by medical treatment.’

June Barnard, associate director of nursing at Princess Alexandra Hospital, said: ‘There were opportunities to assess Mr Payne’s medical capacity in a more formal way for decision-specific reasons and we missed those opportunities.’

The North East London NHS Foundation Trust, which had been responsible for Mr Payne’s mental health treatment before his admission to Princess Alexandra Hospital, also vowed to improve standards and improve communication between care providers.

Mrs Payne, who was present at the inquest, said afterwards: ‘I knew Freddie for over 50 years and his passing has left our daughter Laura and I truly devastated.

‘Freddie was such a strong man, a wonderful father and we miss him terribly.’

She added: ‘We are incredibly angry that we lost Freddie when he could have been saved. We loved him so much and will miss him forever.’