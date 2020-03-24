black-america-comes-together-in-a-virtual-party-organized-by-dj-d-nice’s-virtual-dance-party-amid-covid-19-crisis

Derrick Jones the New Yorker is a DJ, a rapper, a producer, a photographer and, now recently, he has become famous for his Homeschoolin: Social Distancing Dance Party series on Instagram Live. This virtual party has attracted many thousands of viewers since it started. Derrick Jones is better known by his stage name D-Nice.

D- Nice has been hosting many virtual dance parties during this quarantine period. A wide array of tracks, both new and old is played by him. These events are called Homeschool at Club Quarantine by him. Last night his program hit a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent viewers while he DJed for almost 10 straight hours.

DJ D-Nice reaches 100k people at #ClubQuarantine breaking IG live records pic.twitter.com/DmFUOU9dEt — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 22, 2020

Many of America’s biggest cities such as Chicago, New York and California are locked down, and parties has stopped being parties. Now Homeschoolin’ has just become like a musical therapy session for a society which needs mental and spiritual restoration now.

A number of black Hollywood celebrities,have joined the fun: Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Halle Berry, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Usher, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union, Lauren London, Big Daddy Kane, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mary J. Blige, Dave Chappelle, Biggs Burke, Fat Joe, Bun B, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, Tiffany Haddish and more include the list.

Michelle Obama, the former first lady of US also joined the virtual party. Although D-Nice had performed at Obama White House in the past, he seemed to be nervous upon the former fist lady Michelle’s digital arrival.

How long these digital parties will continue is unknown because there is no idea how long American life will be suspended.

His parties become a safe space and he is becoming one of the creative faces during this coronavirus pandemic.