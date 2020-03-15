Black Adam Is Still on Track to Shoot This Summer Assures The Rock

There are many unknowns in the movie industry right now, but Black Adam is still on track to begin filming this summer. That much is clear. This, according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently shared an update regarding his long-gestating DC Comics adaptation showcasing his intensive training. Not that Johnson was ever short on muscles, but he appears to be training extra hard for his comic book movie debut.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnsonshared a picture of himself working out in the gym, sweat dripping from his face, sporting an intense grimace as he works through pumping some serious iron. The wrestler-turned-actor has shared several such updates in the past, but given everything that’s going on in the industry right now, this particular update feels like it has some weight to it. Johnson shared the photo with the following caption.

“Same game, different levels. same hell, different devils. Training for Black Adam, where the devils may change, but hell still stays the same. #dcuniverse #blackadam shooting begins this summer.”

Recently, with the continued spread of the coronavirus around the world, the entertainment industry has been hit hard. Many productions from various studios have been shut down temporarily, with other major movies being delayed for months. Mulan, A Quiet Place: Part II, F9 and No Time to Die are amongst the growing number of major releases that have pushed back their release dates. With that, it’s somewhat surprising, though surely welcome news for DC fans, to learn that Black Adam is still moving forward as planned. For now at least. The situation is rapidly evolving and things could change quickly.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play the DC Comics villain for the better part of a decade. Originally, the plan was to have him be the villain in Shazam, but Warner Bros. and Johnson decided it would be best to give Black Adam a solo movie first. Given that Johnson, in the years since he first locked down the role, has become one of the biggest stars in the world, it isn’t hard to see why that decision was arrived at. The idea is that, after Shazam 2 comes out and if Black Adam does well, the two will clash down the line. Black Adam has historically been positioned as a villain, but Johnson has repeatedly said that his portrayal will be that of an anti-hero.

Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Jungle Cruise) is on deck to direct the movie. While plot details are largely being kept under wraps, The Rock previously revealed that they will be introducing the Justice Society of America, a classic team from DC Comics history. Assuming nothing changes, Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the photo from Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram for yourself.

