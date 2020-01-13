blac-chyna-denies-rob-kardashian’s-claims-she-‘takes-drugs-and-acts-inappropriately’-around-daughter-dream-as-he-files-for-primary-custody

Blac Chyna has hit back at her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian and denies his claims she ‘takes drugs and acts inappropriately’ around their daughter Dream.

Rob has filed for primary custody of their three-year-old daughter and is calling for Blac Chyna, 31, to have reduced access, which would only allow her to see Dream at weekends with a nanny present.

In court filings seen by TMZ, the reality star makes strong allegations accusing Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, of being frequently drunk and spending $600 (£450) on alcohol per day.

He accuses his ex of using cocaine and making violent threats to people, with Rob reportedly expressing in the court documents that Dream’s behaviour has changed negatively and she has started ‘naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said mum taught her’.

Now, a source close to Black Chyna tells TMZ, that she denies the allegations Rob has made against her and is accusing him of lying. They claim the US star has ‘never done drugs in front of her children and only drinks on occasion when her kids are not around’. The source added that Blac Chyna also denies Rob’s claims Dream is dropped off at his house with messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nappies and claimed she ‘always keeps Dream clean and makes her practice good hygiene’, while insisting the tot has over ‘100 nice outfits’. Metro.co.uk has reached out to reps for both Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. In February, earlier this year, Rob had shut down speculation of tension between the exes and insisted he and Blac Chyna were co-parenting well, while denying they were locked in a custody battle. Rob tweeted: ‘Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.’ Blac Chyna publicly responded: ‘Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!’ She and Rob first started dating back in January 2016. They announced their shock engagement three months later, but split a month after welcoming Dream together in November that same year.



