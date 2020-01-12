bjp’s-sadanand-tanavade-elected-as-party’s-goa-president

Sadanand Tanavade (above) succeeds BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar

Panaji:

Senior BJP leader Sadanand Tanavade was on Sunday elected unopposed as the new state party chief.

Mr Tanavade, 54, succeeds BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, who held the post for two consecutive terms from 2012 till date.

BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna declared Mr Tanavade as chief of the party’s Goa unit during a workers’ convention held here on Sunday.

Mr Tanvade, the former MLA from Thivim who was till now Goa BJP’s general secretary, was the only one to file his nomination for the state party chief’s post on Saturday. The state council of the BJP held its convention on Sunday before the formal announcement.

Congratulations to Shri. Sadanand Shet Tanavade on being elected unopposed as President of BJP Goa Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership the party will continue to scale greater heights. @BJP4Goapic.twitter.com/6FLq1AMpoB — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2020

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, outgoing BJP state president Mr Tendulkar and Goa Cabinet ministers were present at the convention which was attended by over 1,000 party workers. Mr Sawant took to Twitter to welcome Mr Tanavade as the new Goa BJP chief.

“Congratulations to Shri. Sadanand Shet Tanavade on being elected unopposed as President of BJP Goa Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership the party will continue to scale greater heights,” he tweeted.