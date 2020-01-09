“bjp-using-goons-to-defame-jnu”:-nawab-malik

Nawab Malik has urged JNU’s vice-chancellor not to indulge in politics.

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today launched a scathing attack on BJP and alleged that the party is using goons to defame Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“After not succeeding in capturing JNU ideologically, they [BJP] are using goons to defame it. Planned propaganda is being spread to malign its reputation,” Mr Malik told news agency ANI.

The comments came days after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked the students with sticks and rods.

More than 30 students, including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, sustained injuries and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Mr Malik further urged JNU’s vice-chancellor not to indulge in politics. “This cannot be tolerated and VC must understand this.”