‘bjp-supporters-are-like-family’:-arvind-kejriwal-takes-on-amit-shah

Amit Shah visited a BJP worker’s house after ending his campaigning on Friday.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second straight day, this time over the senior BJP leader’s visit to a party worker’s house. Mr Shah had tweeted photos of him having lunch at the worker’s house along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after ending his campaigning on Friday for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election.

Addressing Mr Shah as “Sir”, the AAP leader, in a series of tweets, accused the BJP leader of thinking of his supporters only ahead of the election while the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, considers the people of Delhi as “family” and claimed that he had taken care of them “as an elder son”.

“Sir, you remembered him at the time of election. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In five years, we have changed Delhi together,” he said re-tweeting Amit Shah’s post.

Mr Shah must ask his party supporters who took care of their children’s education at time of inflation, he said in another post.

“You must ask BJP supporters, who took care of their children’s education for five years, who provided 24 hours of electricity to them, when you have caused so much inflation, who are those who made electricity, bus travel free for them. These are all people of my family, I have taken care of them as an elder son,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah clashed on social media on Friday after the senior BJP leader criticised his AAP government’s claims about free Wi-Fi services and the installation of CCTV cameras in schools.

The two politicians have been leading their party’s campaign holding roadshows and rallies across the city.

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 8, with Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP seeking a second consecutive term. The AAP claimed a record majority in 2015 polls, winning 67 of the 70 seats, and is targeting a clean sweep this time.