bjp-sends-defamation-notice-to-aap-for-using-manoj-tiwari-video

Manoj Tiwari said who gave AAP the right to use his videos for its theme song (File)

New Delhi:

The Delhi BJP on Sunday complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking Rs 500 crore in damages after it tweeted a video that showed Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of AAP’s campaign song.

The video appears to be an edited version of Mr Tiwari’s Bhojpuri albums with “Lage Raho Kejriwal” soundtrack.

“Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls,” Mr Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “baffled” by the prospects of his party’s defeat in the assembly polls, scheduled on February 8.

Mr Tiwari said a complaint has been made to the Election Commission about the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violation of intellectual property rights.

The Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the use of Mr Tiwari’s face in election campaign by the AAP shows he is more popular than Mr Kejriwal.