bjp-leader-takes-dig-at-deepika-padukone,-says-she-should-‘stop-acting-like-mastani’

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













After Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with the protesting students, Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra Ashish Shelar took a dig at her and said that she should stop acting like her character from Bajirao Mastani.

“The incident is being probed by the police. So, meeting just one side of the people is inappropriate, obviously she is in trouble. We condemn and reject her step. We find it (her act) insensitive,” said the BJP leader.

Shelar said that in Mumbai that it was “easy” to play a warrior like Mastani with a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali behind you. “But in real-life when she does not have a director behind her, (then) she should not try to portray herself as a warrior or Mastani because it is now clear that she is unable to live that kind of life in reality.”

Deepika Padukone shows her soliderity with JNU students’ protestTwitter

Several BJP leaders have criticised Deepika over her JNU visit. Tajinder Bagga, the spokesperson of BJP in Delhi, even called to boycott Chhapaak, which is set to release on Friday, January 10.

Deepika’s JNU visit

Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU campus on Tuesday evening to condemn the attack and express solidarity with the students. She did not say a word but stood alongside the students with her head bent down.

Deepika Padukone at JNUTwitter

Deepika reached the campus around 7.30 pm to attend a public meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes, post which she spoke to a few members of student’s council and left.