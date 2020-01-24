bjp-leader-arrested-for-remarks-against-woman-collector:-police

The BJP leader was accused of making an objectionable remark against Nidhi Nivedita.

Rajgarh (MP):

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav was arrested on Friday for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita during a public meeting, police said.

However, a Judicial Magistrate court later granted bail to Mr Yadav on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, he said.

The former minister of state was arrested from his residence in Rajgarh on Friday afternoon in the case registered against him under IPC sections 294 (obscene act) and 188 (disobedience to order duly

promulgated by public servant) on Thursday, Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

“Yadav was produced in the JMFC court, which granted bail to him on the personal bond of Rs 20,000,” he added.

An official said that the former minister was also arrested on Friday in an old case registered against him under IPC section 188.

The JMFC granted bail to him in that case as well on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

A case had been registered against Mr Yadav on Thursday for making an objectionable remark against the woman collector, who is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally held five days ago.

The case was registered against Mr Yadav on a complaint filed by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandip Kulshreshth.

The state BJP unit has distanced itself from Mr Yadav’s comments.