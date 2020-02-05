bizarre-moment-newcastle-fan-celebrates-goal-by-exposing-himself…-behind-a-giant-viagra-ad

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the moment a Newcastle supporter was caught on camera celebrating a goal by exposing himself in front of a giant Viagra advertisement.

After scoring the extra-time winning goal at Tuesday night’s FA Cup at Kassam Stadium, Allan Saint-Maximin raced over to celebrate in front of the away fans.

One then unzipped his trousers, pulled his penis out and began gesticulating with it.

The moment was broadcast on BBC One, but the scene quickly cut to other fans celebrating the goal.

One person said the man exposing himself in front of a Viagra ad was ‘poetic’

The supporter’s antics attracted the attention of many on social media.

Saint-Maximin himself was quick to respond to the bizarre celebration, tweeting: “Me after seeing the helicopter celebration” alongside a gif of a man blinking in bewilderment.

One person posted the clip, writing: “This Newcastle fan getting his c*** out on TV stood in front of a viagra advert is just poetic.”

Another added: “I think this Newcastle fan got a bit excited?”

While another said: “Fair to say one Newcastle fan really enjoyed that goal.”

One couldn’t believe what they had just seen, writing: “Hold on did that Newcastle fan just expose himself as a goal celebration? #magicofthecup.”