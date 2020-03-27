bitter-nrl-feud-erupts-over-frizell-exit

THE Knights are fuming at the Dragons over the Tyson Frizell signing story as a bitter feud has started between the two clubs.

The Knights are convinced the Dragons leaked news of Frizell signing a rich deal with Newcastle at the height of the coronavirus epidemic as ‘payback’ for poaching their star forward.

“The story was broken by a Sydney journalist with ties to the Dragons and then the Dragons put out a press statement,” a Knights insider told WWOS.

“We are very conscious that this is a sensitive time and didn’t want to be making any major player signing announcements.

“But the Dragons backed us into a corner and we released a small statement of our own – but our coach (Adam O’Brien) or our senior officials were not quoted.

“We wanted to release the story at a time when it would have been more appropriate but our hand was forced.

The Saints are fuming over the Origin star’s departure. (Getty)

“The only reason we can see is that the Dragons wanted some ‘payback’ – at both Tyson and our club.”

The source said Frizell did not go to the Knights for extra money – his three year deal is believed to be worth over $2 million.

“We basically matched what the Dragons offered,” the source said.

“Tyson just wanted a change.

“He made up his mind last weekend when we were still playing and there was no talk of the comp being shut down for this weekend.

“We are copping it because it looks like poor timing on our part – that was not our intention at all and we are filthy with the Dragons.

“Our club is owned by the Wests Leagues Club and they are laying off staff – why would we want to announce a big money signing at the same time?”