Bishop T.D. Jakes Prays For America On MSNBC As Coronavirus Pandemic Brings More People To Faith In God

Bishop T.D. Jakes appeared on MSNBC on Monday, March 30, 2020, and an unusual thing happened. During the program, MSNBC host Craig Melvin asked Bishop T.D. Jakes to pray for the nation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. T.D. Jakes wasted no time and immediately closed his eyes and began leading viewers into a prayer of protection. It is interesting to note that for many years, Americans have been turning away from the church and more people have reported that they don’t ascribe to any particular religion. Though studies and data haven’t come in yet, it does appear that the Coronavirus pandemic is bringing people closer to their faith and that they are turning to God in this crisis.

What was most surprising about T.D. Jakes’ prayer is that he prayed in the name of Jesus Christ followed by Craig Melvin answering in agreement, “Amen.”

“For folks who aren’t able to get to church yesterday, I’ve never actually done this on the air. Can you lead us in prayer for 30 seconds?”

Bishop T.D. Jakes prayed the following prayer, live on air.

“Our Father and our God, we bow our heads to you in humility, understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to You, Lord, to be the source, the strength, the help, the light that we need. Strengthen our first responders, strengthen even our broadcast people, strengthen all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding. In Christ’s name we pray, Amen.”

You may see video footage of how T.D. Jakes led the prayer on MSNBC below.

The Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the world and there are currently over 900,000 confirmed cases in the world and approximately 200,000 in the United States. The world’s death toll is at 45,371 yet some feel that China may not be telling the truth about their death toll.

