birthday-girl-kangana-ranaut-sings-‘ab-tumhare-hawale-watan-saathiyo’-in-a-special-video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 33rd birthday today. On this special ocassion, the Manikarnika star shared a special video in which she paid a tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – the three freedom fighters who were martyred on March 23, also known as ‘Shaheed Diwas’.

Team Kangana Ranaut posted a video on its Instagram page in which the leading lady looks stunning in a pink silk saree. The video begins with Kangana thanking her family, fans, friends and industry colleagues for wishing her on her birthday. The actress is then seen reciting Kaifi Azmi’s famous nazm, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo.

Watch the video here.

With shoots cancelled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, Kangana flew back to her hometown Manali to spend some quality time with her family.

Talking about the importance of social-distancing, the actress recently told Pinkvilla, “All the people who can’t spend time in their own company, well, right now there is no escape better make peace with who you are, nowhere to run now in a way it’s good …. good to learn to be on your own …. it takes some practice, some time but when it happens it’s the sweetest thing you will ever experience… so go for it.”

Speaking about films, Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga. Her upcoming projects are Thalaivvi and Dhaakad.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how her experiences in life made her the strong, independent woman that she is today.

Kangana was quoted as saying, “I fell into bad company straightaway. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and couldn’t confide in my parents, and I’ve experienced the worst a person can go through. It toughened me up and made me the person I am. But I wouldn’t want my children to go through such extremes. I would want to be there for them.”

