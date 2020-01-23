Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham told to reject £30m Manchester United transfer

Jude Bellingham has been urged to turn down a move to Manchester United and instead continue to learn his trade at Birmingham City.

The 16-year-old has scored four goals in 18 Championship starts this season and has been subject of several bids from Premier League giants United.

Manchester United chiefs have lodged an offer worth more than £30m for the first-team regular at St Andrew’s but face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal.

But former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant has advised him to turn down a lucrative move away from the West Midlands.

Pennant told TalkSport: ‘It’s difficult, it would be so hard for Jude to turn down a move to Manchester United, but is it going to halt his career?

‘At 16 Ole is not going to throw him into the first XI, he’ll be in the squad but he won’t be starting. How many games is he going to play?

‘Now he’s a regular at Birmingham in the Championship. This is good football, it’s a very difficult league. It’s more demanding than the Premier League and he’s 16 and holding his weight. He’s putting in tackles, he’s strong.

‘When I saw him, I thought there’s no way he is 16, what has he been taking, can I have some of that?!

‘He’s diving in, he’s putting his foot in and he’s not scared. He’s got skill as well, he’s got the ability. He’s two footed, he’s scoring goals and creating goals – he’s a fantastic talent.

‘He’s a tall player now, so he’s only going to get bigger, he’s going to get wiser, stronger, and quicker. I’m surprised other teams are not looking at him as well.

‘But my advice to him would be to stay at Birmingham for another season, or at least for the rest of this season. Continue playing, keep playing first-team football, demanding football and it will do wonders for his career moving forward.

‘Rather than moving to Man United and hitting a brick wall, going from playing every week to just floating about training and wondering when he’s going to play.’

