birkenstock-&-beams-give-the-arizona-sandal-a-cozy-update

Brand: BEAMS x Birkenstock

Model: Arizona

Key Features: It comes in two colorways, which are Taupe with gold hardware and a full Grey version. Made in Germany, it also features a natural leather upper and a lightweight EVA outsole.

Release Date: Available now

Price: Approximately $200 USD

Buy: The BEAMS website

Editor’s Notes: BEAMS just dropped its latest collaboration with Birkenstock. The Japanese label and the German brand hooked up for an update of the latter’s classic Arizona sandals. The BEAMS x Birkenstock Arizonas feature a suede upper and footbed, giving it that cozy, work-from-home vibe.

