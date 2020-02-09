birds-of-prey-scoring-very-high-with-audiences-on-rotten-tomatoes

Though Birds of Prey isn’t drawing in as many filmgoers this weekend as Warner Bros. presumably hoped, the ones who have made that trip to theaters seem to have few complaints, at least if the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score is anything to go by.

At the time of writing, Cathy Yan’s new feature boasts an audience approval score of 84% based on just over 2,600 ratings. And while that percentage will almost certainly change in the coming days, it currently places the film ahead of every other DCEU movie save for 2017’s Wonder Woman, which right now holds a score of 87%.

Meanwhile, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics score sits at 81% based on 250 reviews, making Birds of Prey one of the DCEU’s most acclaimed movies yet.

That being said, the film’s CinemaScore isn’t quite so generous. With a rating of B , Yan’s flick beats out 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (B), and matches the ratings of Suicide Squad and Justice League, but falls short of the scores received by Man of Steel (A-), Wonder Woman (A), Aquaman (A-) and Shazam! (A).

It’ll be interesting to see how well Birds of Prey fares at the box office in the coming weeks. So far, things are off to a comparatively shaky start, with the movie now on course for the worst domestic opening weekend of any DCEU flick to date. However, there’s still a chance that the film’s warm reception and February’s relative lack of competition will keep Harley Quinn’s latest outing afloat for a while yet.

Either way, it’s looking more likely than ever that DC’s real box office smash of 2020 will be Wonder Woman 1984, which will have some high expectations to live up to when it arrives in theaters on June 5th.