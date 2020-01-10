birds-of-prey-final-trailer-sees-harley-quinn-bounce-back-to-her-routine-badassery-after-breakup-with-joker

The final trailer of Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has arrived in all its quirk and pizzazz.

Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, who has recently come out of a relationship with Joker, and is all set to form her own team of female superheroes. The breakup seems to have been quite messy, and Quinn handles it — well — in a badass way.

“This all started when the Joker and I broke up,” the trailer begins with Harley’s voice as we see her jump out of a moving car. “It was completely mutual,” she adds, before she blows up what appears to be Joker’s headquarters. This is followed by some cheese whiz guzzling, after which she declares now, she is completely fine.

The problem is, however, she is Joker’s former girlfriend, and is the target for murder for many a criminal in Gotham City. Thus, Quinn bands together with Gotham City cop Renee Montoya, Cassandra Cain, the vigilante Huntress, and the lounge singer Black Canary to escape Black Mask’s radar and take him down.

In one scene, she is also seen with her pet hyena Bruce, (named after the “hunky Wayne guy”).

Watch the trailer here

Cathy Yan has directed the film based on a script written by Christina Hodson. Apart from Robbie, the film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead asHuntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask. Chris Messina also steps in as Victor Zsasz.

The first teaser of the film, titled ‘See You Soon,’ was unveiled in early January 2019. Apart from starring in the movie, Robbie is also serving as a producer.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on 7 February.

Robbie will also play Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is slated to release on 6 August, 2021.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 08: 48: 52 IST