birds-of-prey-comic-book-writer-has-one-big-complaint-with-the-movie

If we’re being honest, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has had a bit of an interesting release. Having hit theaters a couple of days ago, the film premiered to critical praise. It’s currently sitting at 81% with a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and our very own Matt Donato gave it four stars out of five in his review.

Despite the acclaim from both critics and fans alike though, the DCEU’s latest is not doing so hot at the box office, and is even on track to have a worse opening weekend than 2011’s Green Lantern. Granted, these numbers are solely based on the past two days, so things can always change down the line, but it’s a bit baffling nonetheless. And while it seems to be a hit for those who took the time (and paid the money) to go see it, one of the writers who worked on the original comic series has one big gripe with the big screen adaptation.

As reported by ComicBook.com, writer Gail Simone took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the movie, and it seems she has an issue with one of the main characters. Specifically, Simone was a little put-off by Cassandra Cain, seeing as how she’s deviated from her comic book origins. For those who don’t know, in the comics, Cass was raised to be a bodyguard for Ra’s al Ghul and as such, grew up without learning how to read or speak, relying instead on reading body language.

While she eventually learns a little bit of verbal communication, she’s defined by her mutism and struggle to relate to others. In the movie, however, the character has been completely rewritten and is instead a young girl who draws the wrath of Black Mask after stealing a diamond from him. That being said, Simone still loved the movie, calling it “a blast” and a mix between John Wick and My Little Pony.

Most moviegoers won’t take issue with this change (assuming they’re aware of it in the first place), but we’re curious, what are your thoughts? Do you think Birds of Prey should have more closely adhered to its comic book roots, or is artistic licensing part and parcel with Hollywood adaptations? Let us know in the comments below!