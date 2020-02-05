Starring:

Ali Wong, Bojana Novakovic, Charlene Amoia, Chris Messina, Dana Lee, David Bianchi, Derek Wilson, Dominic Pace, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, Greice Santo, Jenelle McKee, Judy Kain, Jurnee Smollett, Luis Richard Gomez, Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Matthew Willig, Michael Masini, Rosie Perez, Steven Williams

Summary:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a targetYou ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.… Expand

Genre(s):

Action, Adventure, Crime

Rating:

R

Runtime:

109 min