birds-eye-says-we’ve-been-cooking-potato-waffles-all-wrong

So far in the three days we’ve had of this year there’s been talk of WWIII, terrifying bush fires across Australia, and a woman on Mastermind who confused Greta Thunberg with someone called Sharon.

As if we needed another shock to the system, it also turns out we’ve been cooking potato waffles wrong basically for our whole lives.

Birds Eye have confirmed our mistake and even changed their cooking guidelines to reflect the best cooking method.

If you’ve been putting your waffles in the oven, you are living in the past.

This new decade is apparently all about putting your potato waffles in the toaster, according to the British convenience food brand.

According to an article in the Daily Star, Birds Eye spent more than 103 hours testing 3,000 waffles to decide if it was easier (and safe) to put potato waffles in the toaster.

As it turns out, it absolutely is, and it’s also way quicker and produces a delicious result.

According to a Facebook poll, almost two-thirds of people didn’t know you could cook the waffles this way, so it may come as a revelation.

Not only that, it takes just two pops of the toaster to get your savoury sides at the right level of crispness and warm right through.

According to Birds Eye, you take the waffles out of the freezer, put them in the toaster and cook on a medium to high setting. Once they’ve come up once, go again and you’re ready to eat.

Steve Challouma, Marketing Director at Birds Eye, said: ‘We know there has been a lot of confusion and debate on this way of cooking our Original Potato Waffles so we decided to put it to the test.

‘After days of rigorous ‘toasting’, we’re happy to confirm it is safe to cook our waffles this way and it doesn’t compromise on taste either – you can still expect the same delicious taste that is crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle!’

We will say, however, that it is the law – if you’re eating your waffles with peas – to put the veggies in the middle of each hole and eat them like that. We don’t make the rules.

MORE: Adorable video shows kind stranger giving toddler a dollar to shop with in the supermarket

MORE: McDonald’s offers 24 deals in 23 days on the My McDonald’s app