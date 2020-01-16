bioware-seem-to-be-teasing-a-mass-effect-remaster

It seems like BioWare might finally be making a Mass Effect remaster – either that or they’ve just put out a very random tweet.

It’s not been a good generation for BioWare. It started off well enough with cross-gen game Dragon Age: Inquisition but then their first current gen game – asynchronous multiplayer title Shadow Realms – got cancelled, Mass Effect: Andromeda became an industry laughing stock, and they followed that up with Anthem…

There’s an obvious way out of their current situation though: make a new and better game and people will quickly forget the previous mistakes. But that takes time and there’s still no real clue as to when Dragon Age 4 will be out or how far along it is.

And then there’s Mass Effect, which fans have been saying for years should get a remaster. But if that’s not what this tweet is teasing, we don’t know what it’s supposed to be about.

The embedded trailer (which doesn’t appear on BioWare’s various YouTube channels) starts with the text introduction to the first game and then segues into what sounds like a remastered version of the main tune.

No explanation for the short video is offered, just the hashtag #MassRelays, which doesn’t seem to relate to anything specific beyond general Mass Effect lore.

The mass relays are what give the series its name and which power faster than light travel in the games, but they’re not in the video clip itself so it’s an oddly specific hashtag to invent.

The problem with Mass Effect remasters, and probably the only reason they haven’t happened already, is that all three entries are interlinked by the same save data and they’re all very big games.

Also, it’s Mass Effect 2 that is the really good one (even making our top 10 of the decade list) whereas the first, which is arguably the obvious one to do if you’re only doing one, is quite a bit different than the more action-orientated sequels.

And yet publisher EA did recently promise they were making ‘exciting remasters of fan favourites’, which definitely seems to describe Mass Effect.

There are two other possible explanations for the tweet though, one of which is that it’s a tease for a brand new game.

BioWare have said they’re planning to do another, especially now that original creator Casey Hudson is back working with the company, but it’s always been assumed it’d come out after the new Dragon Age.

The other explanation is that it’s just a random bit of nostalgia, which BioWare can be prone to – but usually not quite this random. Especially as it’s not the first game’s anniversary or anything like that.

