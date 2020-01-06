binge-watching-tv-addicts-treated-by-harley-street-therapists-in-first-cases-of-their-kind-in-uk

More than 150 million people now have a Netflix subscription and the technology has led to the rise of “binge-watching”.

Adam Cox, a registered psychotherapist, treated three patients at his Harley Street clinic last year after they developed an unhealthy addiction to providers such as Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime. The cases are the first documented in this country.

“All three had fallen into a dangerous loop where they felt unable to switch off,” he said.

“They just had to watch the next episode, and the one after that and the one after that.

“A TV cliffhanger is a reward mechanism – like drink or drugs. It releases dopamine, and that can be an issue for people who have other stresses or anxieties in their life. It causes lack of sleep, which sends productivity through the floor, and stops people forming proper relationships.”

Mr Cox said the US series Breaking Bad sent one 35-year-old London man spiralling into Netflix addiction. After devouring three seasons, he moved on to the true crime documentary Making A Murderer. Soon he was watching crime shows and action movies for seven hours a day.

“He would watch until he was too exhausted to keep his eyes open, finally falling asleep around 4am,” Mr Cox said.

The man’s work began to suffer and he was soon in fear for his job. He was single and his TV obsession meant any relationship was out of the question.

Mr Cox treated the patient with counselling and cognitive behavioural therapy.