bindi-irwin-pregnant?-why-did-she-move-her-wedding-up?-read-to-find-out.

Is Bindi Irwin Pregnant?

The couple Bindi and Powell got married recently at Australia Zoo. This was a very private wedding ceremony. In addition, we heard that the Australian government had allowed only five people so they had to rush with the ceremony.

Bindi Irwin, who is she?

Bindi is the daughter of the late TV star and animal enthusiast Steve Irwin. The girl we all saw growing up is now getting married to the man she loves. Chandler Powell and Bindi met at the zoo once just like Bindi’s parents. The two got married at the Australia Zoo.

Why didn’t they move up the wedding?

The couple rushed things through in spite of all the chaos going on with the virus spreading. But why didn’t they move up the dates? Nevertheless, rumors have it that the couple were expecting a baby which is why they didn’t want to put off the wedding for too long.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmed news that Bindi is pregnant but it is highly speculated. There have been talks about a “secret project” but like we all speculate could it be the pregnancy? Previously, there were many other rumors that were going around about the couple. Late November, a rumor said that Chandler as calling off the engagement due to stress and family drama.

Obviously, that wasn’t true. Along with that, we had another one where it said the two were constantly fighting after the engagement. Well, we all know how unlikely they all seem now. Let’s wait and watch what the couple will announce as the secret project. Fans are all on their toes to know what Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin are up to?