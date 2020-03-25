bindi-irwin-got-married-in-a-secret-zoo-wedding

Conservationist and Australian national treasure Bindi Irwin married her partner, Chandler Powell, in an intimate ceremony today at the Australia Zoo, the establishment that her family continues to operate. CNN reports that Irwin shared the news on Instagram and noted that because of the current coronavirus pandemic, all the planning that went into her wedding day had to be changed in order for the ceremony to even take place.

In snapshot, followers can see long-sleeved lace dress and simple shimmering headband as well as the floral backdrop the couple had for their ceremony at the zoo. Irwin’s caption explains that she and Powell had been planning the wedding for a year and the decision to un-invite all the guests to keep them safe was difficult. She hoped that the photos would be enough for anyone that hoped to be there in person.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” she wrote. “This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

She went on to describe how her friends and family were involved, from how her mother helped her get ready and the sweet tribute that she paid to her late father, Steve Irwin. Even in the heartfelt post, Bindi encouraged her followers to continue to practice social distancing and keep hope alive through the pandemic.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” she continued. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”