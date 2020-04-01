bindi-irwin-dishes-on-her-‘whirlwind’-wedding-with-new-husband-chandler-powell-amid-covid-19-pandemic

Bindi Irwin considered postponing her wedding to fiance Chandler Powell because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after nearly a year of planning, the couple made some last-minute changes and decided to go ahead and move forward with the ceremony.

According to People magazine, after getting engaged last July Irwin started planning her dream wedding at the Australia Zoo. Things were going well, until the coronavirus started making it’s way around the globe just four weeks prior to their April 4th wedding date.

“We had been planning for almost a year,” said Irwin, “but as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe.”

In Australia, officials have banned large gatherings and the country has limited weddings to just five people. In March, the Irwin family closed the Australia Zoo temporarily, and Irwin and Powell decided just days before their wedding to cancel the planned ceremony.

“It was a tough decision but absolutely the right one,” says the 21-year-old. “We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.’”

Instead of having a dream wedding on April 4th, Irwin and Powell, 23, opted for an intimate ceremony on March 25th, which was attended by Bindi’s mom Terri, her younger brother, Robert, her late father Steve Irwin’s best friend, Wes Mannion, and “lots of animals.”

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star said that even though her big day wasn’t “by-the-book perfect,” it was still “our perfect.” Powell says that the first time he saw Irwin in her dress, it was “the most beautiful sight in the world,” and he admits that he teared up. Powell added that nothing has felt more right than that moment.

Irwin met Powell – a professional wakeboarder – six years ago when he traveled to Australia for a competition. When he was down under, Irwin gave the Florida native and his family a tour of the Australian Zoo.

Bindi Irwin says that it has been amazing to reflect on their “whirlwind of a day” and to look forward to the future. She added that her dad “would be so happy.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding special airs Saturday, April 18th on Animal Planet.



Post Views:

6





