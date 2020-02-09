billy-porter-wears-24-karat-gold-bodice-dress-as-he-hits-the-oscars-red-carpet

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As the ceremony which marks the end of award season, the Oscars is the final chance for A-listers to prove their stylistic prowess on the red carpet.

And there’s nobody who harnesses the countless sartorial opportunities a red carpet offers up more than Pose star, Billy Porter.

For this year’s 92nd Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Emmy-winner sported a custom two-piece by British designer Giles Deacon Couture.

The 24-karat gold bodice was accompanied by a voluminous silk maxi-skirt, which were both in turn elevated by the 50-year-old’s custom Jimmy Choo shoes.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Porter admitted to the New York Times that his ensemble was “inspired by Kensington Palace.”

The 2019 Academy Awards was no different, as Porter donned one of the most talked-about outfits of the event in a bespoke Christian Siriano tuxedo-gown.

Sensation: fans went wild for Porter’s ensemble (Frazer Harrison/Getty Image)

The actor is no stranger to maximalist red carpet dressing.

Most recently at the 62nd Grammy awards, he made headlines for his blue crystal jumpsuit by Baja East, which came complete with a remote-controlled hat.