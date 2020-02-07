Billy Porter, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington attend Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

The hottest luxury and A List news

On Thursday the 13th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon was held to recognise the talents of women in the industry.

With stars including Kerry Washington , Janelle Monae and Billy Porter in attendance, the event also honoured the late Kobe Bryant and “trailblazer” Diahann Caroll, who passed away last year of cancer.

Singer Eve, who hosted the event held at the Beverly Wilshire, called for a moment of silence for Bryant who recently passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others.

She said, “May God bless him, his baby girl Gianna, his family and all the families who have experienced such an unspeakable loss.”

Washington, who is known to be very private about her personal life, made a rare exception on the day as she paid tribute to Caroll.

She recalled how Scandal’s showrunner Shonda Rimes threw the mother of two a baby shower, which Caroll (who she starred with in Tyler Perry Presents Peeples) surprised her at.

(Getty Images for ESSENCE)

She said, “As I look back on it now, I know the spirit of my little girl that was inside of me was lifted up by the magic of that afternoon. We were surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and legends. One of our most honoured guests was Diahann Carroll.”

Calling Caroll a “trailblazer and a fighter” she said, “Her presence in the upper tiers of excellence in this business makes her not just a hero, but one of our founding mothers.”

Washington was dressed in one of the most striking dresses of the event, a brown leather and pale blue dress by Lanvin.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Washington, who looked like she’d just walked out of Xena the Warrior Princess, completed the look with a long braid.

Billy Porter brought yet another boundary-pushing look in a graphic pinstriped suit which featured a skirt detail.

He also wore pristine white boots with the look and a turtleneck sweater.

(Getty Images for ESSENCE)

He, director Ava DuVernay (who was dressed in red) and others also all squeezed in for a quick selfie at the event.

(Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Janelle Monae rocked one of the biggest trends of the upcoming season in a polkadot dress. Always one to accessorise, her hair was dotted with pearls and topped off with a slanted bowler hat.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

She and Cynthia Erivo, who is the only person of colour nominated for an acting Oscar this year, were also seen hugging one another inside the event.

Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae and Jeremy Pope (Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lashana Lynch, who is set to star in the upcoming James Bond film Time to Die as a 00 agent, was honoured with an award at the event.

She said, “I grew up in a very traditional Jamaican household…I remember being hyper-aware of my blackness from a very young age because of it.”

(Getty Images)

Speaking to her mother, who was in the crowd beside her, she talked about her role as a single mother in Captain Marvel and how it was a “love letter” to her.

“That character was a love letter to you and hundreds and thousands of single black mothers who go above and beyond to raise their kids.”

Lashana Lynch (Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“So to you, and all the wonderful black women here today, you have truly lifted me up and you have paved the way…The true essence of humanity lies in the sacrifice of black women,” she finished.

Gabrielle Union was daytime chic in a red and white floral co-ord, posing for the cameras on the grey carpet.

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lena Waithe was dapper as ever in a colour blocked suit. She and director Ava DuVernay posed for cameras arm in arm.

(Getty Images)

Gina Torres looked every inch as fierce as her Suits character Jessica Pearson, opting for an all white look with bright red accessories.

(Getty Images)

Issa Rae was seen at the event in an orange gown, applauding speakers and presenters as they took to the stage.

(Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Others to be honoured on the evening included Niecy Nash, as well as the cast of Pose and its creator Janet Mock who said in her speech, “We as a culture do not acknowledge that trans women are women, that Black bodies are valuable, and that Black trans girls and Black trans women are worthy of our protection and care.​”

She continued, “The struggle for Black people must include Black trans and queer people. Period. And this award reaffirms that our stories, our lives, our experiences matter and reassures that the way that we tell it, from the perspective and talents of those who’ve lived it, is most impactful.”