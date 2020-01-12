billy-porter-covers-himself-in-butterflies-and-slays-critics’-choice-awards-2020-in-showstopping-green-gown

Everyone can go home, Billy Porter has won the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in green gown

Sorry to say, everyone, you can all go home – Billy Porter has officially won the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

But of this amazing style star, especially following the Golden Globes, what did we expect?

The Post star took to the blue carpet in a green gown and absolutely slayed the masses on Sunday night.

With butterflies (temporarily) tattooed along his chest and shoulders, the performer donned a silver choker that matched the pastel green gown perfectly.

As he told cameras: ‘I’m not traditional.’

Honestly, we wouldn’t want you any other way, Billy!

Speaking on what the meaning behind the butterflies was, Billy told hosts on the red carpet on the way in: ‘I have used it in my freedom and…being released.’

Billy continued: ‘I spent a lot of time on the masculinity train trying to really sort of, being bound by that. The minute I freed myself from it, all of these wonderful things started happening. Authenticity is the truth.

Adding on the wonder of a year he’s had, Billy said: ‘It’s been so wonderful because all of the dreams that I ever had have become to come true… this experience working with Ryan Murphy in Pose…

‘I dreamed about it, but I spent most of my time trying to live up to the masculinity standard that would allow me to be there in a traditional way.’

Tonight the Critics Choice Awards will take over the internet, as awards season kicked right into gear and powered on a week after the Golden Globes.

The 25th annual awards, taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, will feature the crème de la crème of film and TV’s best, including Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Awkwafina.

While there is no Ricky Gervais to offend Hollywood’s elite, host Taye Diggs will take to the stage to make sure everyone sticks to their allotted acceptance speech times, no awards are given to the wrong film (*coughLa La Land) and everyone has a well good time.

It looks set to be a good night for the cast of The Irishman, which has landed nominations for 14 awards out of a possible 23 categories.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows closely behind with 12 nominations.

The awards are voted for by members of the Critics’ Choice Association and winners will be revealed in tonight’s ceremony.





