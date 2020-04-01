billions-and-black-monday-get-schedule-shake-ups-due-to-coronavirus

Now Playing

Black Monday Cast Play Caption This

Next Up

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up Showtime’s spring and summer schedule. The cable network announced Wednesday that Billions and Black Monday’s seasons are getting split in two due to suspension of production operations resulting from COVID-19, and The Chi Season 3 premiere is moving up a few weeks. Comedy series Black Monday will air through the sixth episode of its in-progress second season on Sunday April 12, then will return with the final four episodes of the season later this year at a date to be determined.

Billions will premiere its fifth season as planned on Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c. The first seven episodes of the season will debut starting in May, with the remainder to also air later this year, date TBD. The season premiere of The Chi will move up to Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c. The entire third season will air without interruption.

Not every Showtime show will be affected, though. The entire season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is currently scheduled to air beginning with its season premiere on Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c. Coronavirus Update: Every Movie, TV Show, Sport, and Major Event Canceled or PostponedAccording to Showtime, both Billions and Black Monday will pause at a natural point in the story arcs of their seasons.The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown has necessitated schedule changes for hundreds of shows, including The Walking Dead, which will air its Season 10 finale later this year, and Empire, which has been forced to abbreviate its final season. Black Monday airs Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, BillionsPhoto: Jeff Neumann, Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME