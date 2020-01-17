billionaire-who-asked-for-applications-for-a-girlfriend-to-take-to-the-moon-receives-20,000-replies

What do you have to offer your potential life partner? Love? A good sense of humour?

Whatever it is, it’s probably not as much as Yusaku Maezawa, who wants to find a girlfriend so he can take her to the moon.

The Japanese billionaire, who formerly owned fashion brand Zozo Inc, is set to be the first commercial passenger on board Elon Musk’s SpaceX and wants to quite literally fly someone to the moon to come along with him.

To help him pick who, he sent a callout last week looking for a girlfriend, which will be accompanied by a documentary on AbemaTV that tracks his search for his very own cosmic girl.

And he’s such an eligible bachelor that he’s been absolutely inundated with callouts, with the current total sitting at over 20,000.

44-year-old Yusaku posted his ad on the Abema TV website, saying: ‘I’m sure I’ve been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way

‘But now I’m restarting my life. I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman…

‘I want to find a life partner. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.’

The conditions of the potential partner weren’t totally unreasonable either. Here are the qualities he’s looking for:

Single women aged 20 or over

Bright personality and always positive

Interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it

Want to enjoy life to the fullest

Be someone who wishes for world peace

Yusaku is quite a catch. He’s into art (and even owns and original Basquiat) and holds the world record for the most retweeted tweet ever.

If people thought that their stars would align with his, they were asked to complete a questionnaire with questions like ‘If you rode in a private jet where would you go?’ and ‘If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?’.

The answers will be sifted through in the coming days, with lucky ladies getting a call between 25 and 26 January. After this, dates will begin, and the final decision will be made by the end of March.

This will all then be broadcast on the show – Full Moon Lovers. Who said modern dating was complicated, eh?

