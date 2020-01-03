billie-eilish-x-h&m:-the-sustainable-fashion-collab-is-out-today

Billie Eilish begins the world tour of her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The tour – called Where Do We Go? – will kick off in March in Miami, but will be slightly different to the standard set of concerts.

The teenage star has pledged to keep things as green as possible, with single-use straws being banned, and guests encouraged to bring reusable water bottles and use recycling bins provided.

Along the same vein, the Bad Guy singer has teamed up with H&M to create a sustainable merch collection.

The collab dropped today, and according to H&M ‘all the clothing has been made from materials sourced in a more sustainable way’.

Each piece takes on Billie’s signature style, with oversized tees and hoodies alongside bucket hats and bum bags.

You can expect flashes of the star’s trademark neon green, with the words Billie Eilish emblazoned on the comfortable pieces.

Given that many of Billie Eilish’s fanbase are as young as she is, the price point is extremely reasonable, starting at £3.99. The most expensive thing is just £24.99.

Take a look at what’s in store and online now:

‘We’re super excited about this merch collection drop,’ said Emily Bjorkheim in a H&M press release.

‘Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values. We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.’

Not only can you grab the clothes here, you can take advantage of the Ines Alpha-designed Snapchat filter that goes along with the release. The 3D makeup artist has created some fluid designs that match the merch perfectly.

