billie-eilish-to-write-and-perform-title-song-for-25th-bond-film-no-time-to-die

It’s official: Billie Eilish will write and perform the title song for the next James Bond film.

The official 007 account on Twitter confirmed the news, revealing that Bad Guy singer Eilish has co-written the track with her brother, singer/songwriter Finneas.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Given that the tune is being described as a “title song”, it’s looking likely that it’ll share the name of the film and also be called ‘No Time to Die’.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish said. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Finneas added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time to Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, meanwhile, described the song as “incredibly powerful and moving”, adding that it has been “impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film”.

Eilish, the youngest artist to ever write and record a Bond theme song, only released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March of 2019, with the release going on to become the highest-selling debut album of the year.

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and international release following on 10th April.

In the film, Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.