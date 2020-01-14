billie-eilish-to-sing-theme-song-for-new-james-bond-film-no-time-to-die

Billie Eilish has become the youngest person to write and record a Bond theme, after the studio officially announced that a song created by the 18-year-old and her brother Finneas will front No Time to Die.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said of the news. The song will follow Bond tradition in being named after the title of the film.

“We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the film’s producers.

The news comes a day after producers announced that the score for the 25th Bond film will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Eilish was a relatively surprising choice. While the teenager has enjoyed phenomenal success over the past year, earning record-breaking streaming statistics following the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, she is nevertheless the most alternative of other favourites, such as Lana Del Rey and Ed Sheeran.