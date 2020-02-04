Billie Eilish: 'I've worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes'

The hottest luxury and A List news

Popstar Billie Eilish is Vogue’s latest cover star, and in the interview for its March issue, she talks about her mental health, body image and texting with Drake.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, 18, grew up idolizing Justin Bieber and making music with her brother Finneas in her childhood bedroom.

Now, she’s a Grammy winner set to perform at the next Oscars and she’s recording the James Bond theme song. ​​Finneas is her frequent collaborator who joins her on tour and has now produced songs for Selena Gomez, Halsey and Camila Cabello.

(Hassan Hajjaj//Vogue)

Eilish famously wears baggy designer jumpsuits and in a Calvin Klein ad explained, “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘She’s slim-thick,’ ‘She’s not slim-thick,’ ‘She’s got a flat a**,’ ‘She’s got a fat a**.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

She told Vogue, “I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one. I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed really early. I had boobs at nine. I got my period at 11. So my body was going faster than my brain. It’s funny, because when you’re a little kid, you don’t think of your body at all. And all of a sudden, you look down and you’re, like, whoa. What can I do to make this go away?”

She goes on to say, “When people ask me what I’d say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience. I had patience with myself. I didn’t take that last step. I waited. Things fade.”

(Ethan James Green//Vogue)

She also talks about the stars she looked up to growing up, including Rihanna, as well as the young popstars who faced constant tabloid coverage.

“As a fan growing up, I was always like, What the f**k is wrong with them?’ All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they f**k it up? But the bigger I get, the more I’m like, Oh, my God, of course they had to do that. In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not? Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head,” she explained.

(Jesse Mockrin//Vogue)

She also talks about the controversy that ensued on social media after she revealed she’d been texting rapper Drake, who’s 15 years older than her. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump?” she asked.