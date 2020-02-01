Billie Eilish has no time for YouTubers impersonating her: 'It is not safe for you'

Billie Eilish has called out YouTubers impersonating her in public.

After viral YouTube videos of impersonators surfaced, the five-time Grammy-winning artist put out a plea asking them to stop because it’s not safe and it’s not fair to fans who work hard to get a fraudster’s attention.

The 18-year-old shared screengrabs of a person dressed in her signature style – neon green roots, baggy shorts and puffer jackets – to her Instagram stories on Friday and wrote a message to those pretending to be her.

“Please stop doing this s**t,” she wrote. “It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad.”

The Bad Guy artist also posted screenshots of multiple YouTube videos where an influencer transformed herself into Eilish and went to a mall pretending to be the superstar.

“Please stop,” Eilish wrote. “Also soooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS,” Eilish wrote over a close up of an impersonator’s clothing.

This has become a widespread trend, however, Eilish targeted one video in particular, from Vlogger Jordan Matter, who had an acrobat dress up as Billie to fool the public on Santa Monica Pier.

Matter shared a photo of the impersonator doing a flip in the air and explained that he gathered a crowd at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles and had an acrobat do a “cheer flip” which revealed that the person wasn’t actually Eilish.

One footage, which has amassed 35 million views sees Vloggers Niki and Gabi going through a drive-through and pretending to be Eilish.





Another video with five million views, shows a YouTuber showing off how they transformed themselves into the artist and going to the mall with pretend security. Their antics inspired a large crowd to gather.

Meanwhile, Eilish confirmed that she would be performing at the Oscars next weekend ( February 10).

After making Grammy history, she’ll be gracing the stage with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas.

Other Oscar performers for 2020 include Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Frozen voice actress Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, who will all perform tracks nominated for Best Original Song.