Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, And BTS Perform On The Special ‘Homefest’ Episode Of ‘The Late Late Show’

Last week, James Corden announced that The Late Late Show would be airing a special episode that was hosted from his garage. The Homefest edition of the show was envisioned as a way to lift people’s spirits during this coronavirus pandemic, and the episode was certainly a morale booster for pop music fans, as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and BTS all appeared.

Eilish and her brother Finneas (and a sleepy puppy in Eilish’s lap) sat at the piano in their Los Angeles home for a lovely and intimate rendition of “Everything I Wanted.” Elsewhere during the show, Dua Lipa video chatted in from London, and she, along with a number of her friends who videoed in from their homes, performed “Don’t Start Now.” BTS also made an appearance from a dance studio in South Korea, where they danced to and sang “Boy With Luv.” Also performing on the show were John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, and Ben Platt.
It wasn’t just music on the show, though. David Blaine virtually stopped by the show for some quarantine magic, while Will Ferrell offered suggestions for songs to sing while washing your hands.
Watch clips from the show above and below.

