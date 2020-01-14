Home NEWS Billie Eilish confirmed to sing Bond 25 theme song for No Time...

Billie Eilish confirmed to sing Bond 25 theme song for No Time To Die

Mary Smith
Billie Eilish has been confirmed to sing the theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old is the youngest person in history to write and perform the theme song for a James Bond film.

Billie co-wrote the as yet unnamed track with her older brother, Finneas.

The James Bond Twitter account confirmed the news, tweeting: ‘The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish.

‘Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.’

The Bad Guy singer will now be a frontrunner to nab the 2021 Oscar for best original song – both Adele and Sam Smith won for their Bond themes, Skyfall and The Writing’s On The Wall (from Spectre).


