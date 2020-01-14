billie-eilish-confirmed-to-sing-bond-25-theme-song-for-no-time-to-die

Billie Eilish has been confirmed to sing the theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old is the youngest person in history to write and perform the theme song for a James Bond film.

Billie co-wrote the as yet unnamed track with her older brother, Finneas.

The James Bond Twitter account confirmed the news, tweeting: ‘The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish.

‘Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.’

The Bad Guy singer will now be a frontrunner to nab the 2021 Oscar for best original song – both Adele and Sam Smith won for their Bond themes, Skyfall and The Writing’s On The Wall (from Spectre).





