Billie Eilish baffled by Maya Rudoph and Kristen Wiig's singing skit at the Oscars

Billie Eilish didn’t hide her confusion as she watched Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s on-stage singing skit.

Comedic legends Rudolph and Wiig took to the Oscars stage in typically hilarious fashion, stealing the show as they presented two technical awards.

Presenting the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, Rudolph and Wiig performed a bit in which they put their acting skills on display for the directors in the room.

Following that, the pair sang a montage of iconic songs – much to the apparent confusion of Eilish.

When the camera cut to Eilish in the crowd, the young star looked as though she had no idea what was taking place on stage.

Fans were quick to notice Eilish’s befuddled expression, with one saying on Twitter that “Eilish has had enough”.

Others pointed out that the 16-year-old Eilish was perhaps unfamiliar with the songs being referenced.

“Nothing has ever made me feel older than the expression on Billie Eilish’s face during this *iconic duo’s* bit,” wrote one user.

Another user calmly pointed out, however, that Eilish may have just been reacting to seeing her face on the monitor.

Eilish is expected to give a “special performance” at this year’s Oscars, fresh off the back of her five Grammy wins.

The star is also set to release the Bond theme song for the upcoming film No Time to Die which will be released in April.