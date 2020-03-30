Billie Eilish & Anderson .Paak’s Coloring Pages Will Keep You Occupied During Quarantine

While we’re all collectively stuck at home, artists Billie Eilish and Anderson .Paak have separately launched the same cute new initiative to help pass the time — coloring.

This weekend, Eilish added to her merch line by releasing a coloring book. The “Bad Guy” singer made the book available in a physical version which retails for $10. It’s also accessible as a digital copy that can be printed from a PDF, which fans can buy for any amount from $0 through to $10.

All proceeds from the sales go directly to UNICEF. The book is available to purchase from Billie Eilish’s website. Check out a preview below.

Meanwhile Anderson .Paak has launched a coloring club for children. Under the “PaintWithPaak” hashtag, every Friday his “paakhouse” Instagram account will launch an outlined image of the rapper, made available to be downloaded and colored-in. Paak described the initiative as “something else to keep the little ones occupied.” You can check out the first installment below.

The singers are the latest in a slew of artists to start new creative projects for fans while the world self-isolates due to the continued global Covid-19 outbreak.

