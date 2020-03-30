Billie Eilish And Finneas Perform A Stripped Down Version Of ‘Bad Guy’ From Their Living Room

One of the most heartwarming things about human beings is our ability to adapt to changing circumstances. As the Coronavirus pandemic becomes a very real threat to public health, and social distancing is the most effective way to halt the spread of the virus, all tours and concerts have been canceled across America. Not only does this leave fans and audiences hungry to hear from their favorite musicians, but it also leaves these performers stuck at home, unable to express themselves.
Almost immediately, the ability to host livestreams from the safety of living rooms and houses began to crop up, and the iHeart Living Room Concert for America is just the latest platform to enlist musicians who are more than willing to get on camera from the comfort of their own home to entertain fans who are cooped up in isolation.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were part of the show’s offering that aired live tonight, delivering an acoustic version of “Bad Guy” from their couch in Highland Park. Finneas even joins in on some harmonies, a welcome touch to update the song that dominated last year and helped catapult Eilish to break Grammys records at this year’s awards. Watch above.

