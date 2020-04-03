Bill Withers Has Died Due To Heart Complications At 81

April 3, 2020
Legendary soul singer Bill Withers has died due to heart complications at 81 years old, according to the Associated Press.
A statement from Withers’ family reads, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”
This story is being updated.

