🔥Bill Withers dies aged 81, music icon's family confirms🔥

Musical icon: Bill Withers

Bill Withers, the American musician best known for tracks such as Ain’t No Sunshine and Lovely Day, has died at the age of 81, his family has confirmed.

More to follow…

