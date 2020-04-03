bill-withers-dies:-’70s-soul-singer-of-‘lean-on-me’-&-‘ain’t-no-sunshine’-was-81

Bill Withers

Shutterstock

Bill Withers, the smooth soul singer-songwriter who scored four smash singles including the iconic ‘Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,” has died. He was 81. His family told the Associated Press that he died Monday in Los Angeles from heart complications.

Withers broke out nationally with “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which he also wrote and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971. Fueled by a melancholic groove and soulful vocal, it launched a relatively brief but memorable career.

MORE TO COME…

